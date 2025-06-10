PM Modi restored India's glory at global level lost during Congress tenure: Yogi Adityanath Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 11 years at the Centre, Yogi Adityanath said these 11 years of PM Modi's tenure will be known as the golden era for the foundation of Aatmnirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

Lucknow:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 11 years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lauded his leadership, highlighting a shift in governance and India's rising global stature under the BJP-led central government.

"Governance is now based on the satisfaction of everyone and the appeasement of none; the country has witnessed it in 11 years," Adityanath said, underscoring what he described as a people-centric approach in contrast to earlier political models.

Praising PM Modi's impact on India's global image, the UP Chief Minister said, “PM Modi has cemented India's position at the global level and has given India an identity.”

He contrasted the current administration with past regimes, stating, “In the 65 years of Congress rule and unstable governments, the trust of the common people was lost, and the image of India that was damaged at the global level, PM Modi has restored it in the last 11 years.”

The remarks come as the BJP celebrates the 11-year anniversary of Modi’s swearing-in as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014.

Party leaders across the country have highlighted economic reforms, national security, and foreign policy achievements as key hallmarks of Modi's tenure.