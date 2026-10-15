PM Modi likely to kick off UP outreach in late October, BJP plans dozen rallies ahead of polls

Lucknow:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to begin a series of programmes and rallies in Uttar Pradesh from late October as the BJP prepares to step up its outreach ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to sources cited by news agency ANI.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on October 25 to attend a proposed air show at Namo Ghat. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders are also expected to attend the event. The proposed visit is expected to mark the beginning of the Prime Minister's series of engagements in the politically crucial state ahead of the polls.

BJP plans dozen rallies ahead of polls

The BJP is also planning around a dozen rallies as part of its preparations for the Assembly elections.

According to UP BJP sources, around a dozen programmes and rallies are being planned across the state's 18 divisions. The proposed programmes are expected to include the inauguration of various government projects, laying of foundation stones for development initiatives and public meetings by the Prime Minister.

Sources said the BJP is working up a detailed plan for the Prime Minister's programmes across different regions of Uttar Pradesh, focusing on development projects and public outreach. The final itinerary and dates of the proposed engagements are yet to be finalised.

Programmes involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders are also being planned, sources said.

The proposed visits are aimed at strengthening the party's organisational network, engaging with party workers and intensifying preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP has stepped up its political and organisational activities in the state, with a series of programmes involving its senior leadership being planned ahead of the announcement of the election schedule.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in 2027, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party expected to be the principal contenders. The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Former CM Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party came a distant second in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh election, securing 111 seats and getting 32.06 per cent of the votes.

The two other major parties - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Indian National Congress (INC) - were reduced to a single digit. BSP won one seat and Congress two seats. Moreover, the vote shares of BSP and the Congress party stood at 12.88 per cent and 2.33 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

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