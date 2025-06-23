'Please get me admitted to school': Little girl's innocent plea to CM Yogi goes viral | Watch Over 65 people from across Uttar Pradesh had come to present their problems before the CM during the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister personally listened to each of them and issued swift directives to ensure timely action.

Lucknow:

In a heartwarming moment, a little girl's innocent plea to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been winning hearts on social media. During the Janata Darshan programme held on Monday in Lucknow, where hundreds had gathered to seek solutions to their grievances, a young girl stepped forward — not with a complaint, but with a heartfelt request. With sparkling eyes and endearing confidence, she looked up at the Chief Minister and said, "Please get me admitted to school..."

Little girl makes innocent plea

The moment caught everyone's attention. With a warm smile, CM Yogi leaned in and gently asked, "Which school would you like to go to? Which class do you want to join? Class 10 or Class 11?" The little one, with the honesty only a child can offer, quickly replied, "I don't know the name." Her simple words triggered laughter and smiles in the room.

CM Yogi's reaction goes viral

Moved by her innocence, CM Yogi immediately instructed Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad to take charge of the matter. Handing over her application, he firmly directed, "Get this girl admitted to school."

The touching exchange stood out in a day otherwise filled with serious complaints and administrative appeals. Over 65 people from across Uttar Pradesh had come to present their problems before the CM during the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister personally listened to each of them and issued swift directives to ensure timely action.

What is Janata Darshan?

It is to be noted here that Janata Darshan is a regular public grievance redressal programme conducted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where he personally listens to the problems and requests of citizens from across the state. It is held at various intervals, often at the CM's official residence in Lucknow or during his district visits. People from different walks of life come with petitions seeking help related to healthcare, education, employment, land disputes, and administrative issues. CM Yogi hears each case and issues instructions to concerned officials for swift resolution.

ALSO READ: Foundation stone for Noida Film City to be laid in late June, Phase 1 to cost up to Rs 1,500 crore