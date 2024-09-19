Plant grows out of Taj Mahal's main pillar: Locals, experts express concerns, ASI responds

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A plant grows out of Taj Mahal's main pillar

A case of plant growing on the main pillar of the Taj Mahal has come to limelight and questions are being raised about the conservation and maintenance of this historical building. The negligence of the Archaeological Survey of India has also come to light regarding the conservation of this monument. This negligence is not only endangers the historical and aesthetic importance of the Taj Mahal, but also exposes the negligence of the department towards conservation and maintenance.

Plants growing on the main dome of the Taj Mahal can not only affect the structure of the monument, but the beauty of the Taj Mahal is also being affected by it. The roots of the tree will put pressure on the dome and absorb the moisture of the soil - this can pose a threat to its long-term durability.

In the meantime, the Archaeological Survey of India has made several plans for the conservation and maintenance of the Taj Mahal, but this incident has raised questions about the seriousness of the department's functioning.

Locals express concern

Locals expressed concern over this matter and said such incidents reflect the lack of regular monitoring and proper maintenance. They said this incident of negligence in the conservation of the Taj Mahal has become a topic of discussion in the media.

Experts call it a serious threat to Taj Mahal

Experts and historians have criticised the Archaeological Survey of India and called it a serious threat to a historical monument like the Taj Mahal. They said that regular inspection and corrective measures are necessary to ensure proper conservation of the Taj Mahal.

Apart from this, they also suggested that the Archaeological Department should provide special attention and resources for the conservation of the Taj Mahal.

What did authorities say?

After receiving information about the growth of the plant, the officials involved in the maintenance of the Taj Mahal said that they are investigating the issue and a solution will be found soon but no concrete action has been taken so far.

(With inputs from Ankur Kumar)