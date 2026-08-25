25-year-old PhD student dies after falling from 27th floor in Ghaziabad society

Ghaziabad:

A 25-year-old PhD student died after allegedly falling from the 27th floor of a residential society in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at Pratik Grand Society in Siddharth Vihar, under the Vijay Nagar police station area, near the Jal Nigam police post, causing panic among residents.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Singh, a native of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He was reportedly living with his aunt and was pursuing a PhD from Deshbandhu College in Delhi.

No suicide note ​found

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took possession of the body before launching an investigation.

No suicide note has been found with the deceased. His relatives are also unable to determine the cause of death.

Police said they are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear after the investigation and post-mortem examination.

31-year-old MSc student dies by suicide

Earlier, a 31-year-old MSc Physics student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at the IIT Delhi campus. The police received information about the incident via a PCR call around 8:33 am. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Kishangarh police station arrived at the scene. The injured student was taken to the IIT Delhi campus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the student had entered the campus through the main gate of IIT Delhi around 8:00 am. He then proceeded to the lecture hall complex and took the elevator to the sixth floor, from where he jumped off the front side of the building.

In another incident, a 19-year-old third-year BSc Nursing student allegedly died by suicide by hanging in her hostel room in the Rajinder Nagar area, police said. The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital administration stated it was "deeply shocked and concerned" to learn about the incident and that the matter was currently under investigation.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

(Input: Zuber Akhtar)

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