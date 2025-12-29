Overloaded truck topples in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, car crushed, driver killed on the spot The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The disturbing footage, which shows the truck overturning and flattening the car beneath it, quickly spread on social media.

New Delhi:

A tragic road accident claimed a life in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district after an overloaded truck carrying husk overturned and fell onto a car, police said. The incident took place on Sunday near Pahadi Gate under the Ganj police station area. According to the police, the truck was moving at speed when it hit the road divider, lost balance and toppled over. At that moment, a Bolero car was travelling alongside the truck. The heavy vehicle fell directly onto the car, crushing it completely under its weight. The driver of the car died on the spot due to the severe impact.

The deceased has been identified as Firasat, a resident of the Ganj police station area.

After receiving information about the accident, police teams rushed to the spot. A JCB machine was used to clear the husk and twisted metal to retrieve the body from the crushed vehicle. The body was later sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the truck was removed from the road with the help of a crane, following which traffic movement was restored.

The footage of the accident

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The disturbing footage, which shows the truck overturning and flattening the car beneath it, quickly spread on social media. The visuals also show husk spilling across the road after the truck fell.

The video revealed that “Uttar Pradesh Government” was written on the Bolero car. However, the police have not yet made any official statement regarding this detail. Senior Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said that rescue teams carefully searched the site during relief operations. Only one person was found inside the car, and there was no sign of anyone else trapped under the truck or the husk.