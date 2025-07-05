Overcrowded SUV crashes into college wall in UP, 8 including groom killed on way to wedding There were ten occupants in the vehicle, all of whom were family members en route to a wedding ceremony. The groom, identified as 24-year-old Suraj, was among those declared dead on the spot.

Eight members of a family, including a 24-year-old groom, were killed and two others seriously injured when a Bolero SUV carrying a wedding party crashed into the wall of a college in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Friday.

The tragic incident occurred in Jewanai village. According to reports, the Bolero was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control near Janata Inter College. The vehicle collided with the boundary wall of the college and overturned, reported NDTV.

There were ten occupants in the vehicle, all of whom were family members en route to a wedding ceremony. The groom, identified as 24-year-old Suraj, was among those declared dead on the spot. The group was travelling from Har Govindpur village in Sambhal to the bride's village in Sirtoul, located in the neighbouring Budaun district.

Five passengers died on spot

Five individuals died on the spot, while three others who were rescued alive succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a government hospital. Two survivors remain in critical condition and have been referred to a higher medical centre in Aligarh.

The deceased include Suraj (24), the groom; Asha (26), sister-in-law of the groom; Aishwarya (2), daughter of Asha; Vishnu (6), son of Manoj; and three others including an aunt of the groom and two unidentified minors.

SUV overloaded carrying passengers over its capacity

Authorities noted that the Bolero SUV was overcrowded, carrying ten individuals, well over its standard passenger capacity.

"The SUV lost control and rammed into the wall of Janata Inter College," said Additional Superintendent of Police (South), Anukriti Sharma, who visited the site shortly after the incident. "Upon receiving information, local police and medical teams launched an immediate rescue operation. Five individuals were brought dead to the Jewanai Community Health Centre."

Videos captured by bystanders showed shattered glass, bloodstains, and the heavily damaged SUV. Police have initiated an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.