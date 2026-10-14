Over 600 flats to be built on Atiq Ahmed's land in Prayagraj; CM Yogi to lay foundation stone on Oct 15

Prayagraj:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the bhoomi pujan for the proposed Padma Lok Apartment project in Prayagraj on Thursday. The residential project will come up on government land in the Kasari-Masari area that was freed from the alleged occupation of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his associates. The project will feature 602 flats. During his one-day visit to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister will also hand over keys to 556 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and attend several other programmes, including the unveiling of a freedom fighter's statue and a voter convention.

Padma Lok Apartment to have 602 flats across 14 floors

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Secretary Vineet Kumar Singh said the Padma Lok Apartment project would be developed on approximately 9,811.35 square metres of land in Kasari-Masari. The proposed building will have 14 floors and comprise 602 two-bedroom, hall and kitchen (2-BHK) flats. Each flat will have an area of 56.45 square metres. The project is also expected to include parking facilities, rainwater harvesting and a solar energy system. Other proposed amenities include a swimming pool, a community hall and a commercial complex.

Yogi to hand over keys to 556 PMAY beneficiaries

After performing the bhoomi pujan for Padma Lok Apartment, Yogi Adityanath will distribute keys to 556 beneficiaries of flats constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Pipalgawan. According to officials, the Prayagraj Development Authority selected the beneficiaries through a lottery in April 2025. The key handover is among the major programmes scheduled during the Chief Minister's visit.

Statue of freedom fighter Mahashay Masuriya Deen Pasi to be unveiled

The Chief Minister will also unveil a statue of Mahashay Masuriya Deen Pasi at Teliyarganj crossing in Prayagraj and meet members of his family.

Mahashay Masuriya Deen Pasi was a freedom fighter, politician and social thinker associated with the Dalit community. He also worked to promote education, particularly among members of the Pasi community.

Yogi to address BJP-backed teachers' and graduates' voter convention

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address a voter convention at the Government Press ground in Prayagraj. Teachers and graduate voters from 10 districts in the Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' constituency are expected to attend the event. The convention is being organised in support of BJP candidates contesting the teachers' and graduates' constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Yogi's Prayagraj visit includes multiple programmes

The Chief Minister's one-day itinerary includes the bhoomi pujan of Padma Lok Apartment, the distribution of housing keys, the unveiling of Mahashay Masuriya Deen Pasi's statue and the voter convention.

Before his Prayagraj visit, Yogi Adityanath addressed a teachers' and graduates' convention in Varanasi, where he alleged that during the Samajwadi Party government, jobs were largely restricted to those outside the Saifai network being excluded from opportunities.

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