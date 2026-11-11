Over 3.38 crore voters missing from UP electoral rolls; EC to hold statewide verification drive

With more than 3.38 crore voters found missing from Uttar Pradesh's Assembly electoral rolls despite their names being registered in the state's panchayat and urban local body voter lists, the Election Commission has decided to conduct a large-scale exercise to match the three electoral databases and identify eligible voters whose names have not been included in the Assembly voter list.

According to the available figures, the panchayat election voter list has around 12.58 crore registered voters, while the assembly electoral rolls include only 10.20 crore voters from rural areas, leaving a gap of approximately 2.38 crore.

A similar difference has been found in urban areas. The local body election rolls contain around 4.32 crore voters, compared with 3.31 crore names in the Assembly voter list, indicating a gap of more than one crore.

Taken together, the panchayat and urban local body voter lists have approximately 16.90 crore entries, while the Assembly electoral rolls contain around 13.52 crore voters.

EC to launch verification drive

The Election Commission is preparing to undertake the exercise on a war footing to reconcile the three voter databases and ensure that eligible voters are not left out.

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said the exercise would be extensive and require coordinated efforts to update and correct the electoral rolls. The panchayat voter list, which has recently undergone revision, will also be considered as a reference during the verification process.

The Commission plans to launch a special drive, particularly in rural areas, to identify eligible voters whose names are missing from the Assembly rolls. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be involved in the exercise.

Rinwa said the verification work could be completed within the stipulated timeframe, adding that the workload on BLOs had reduced and the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) would also help facilitate the process.

Yogi Adityanath flags missing voters

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also raised concerns over the alleged deletion or omission of voters from the electoral rolls.

During a party meeting, he reportedly claimed that 1.27 crore voters had gone missing from the lists. He also pointed out that around 66 lakh people were registered to vote in panchayat elections but were missing from the assembly electoral rolls.

According to the figures cited by the Chief Minister, nearly 55 lakh people who receive benefits under government welfare schemes, including LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, are not registered in the assembly voter list.

He also highlighted that around 4.5 lakh to five lakh newly eligible voters, who have recently turned 18, are yet to be included in the electoral rolls.

These figures have added to concerns over discrepancies between different voter databases, prompting calls for a comprehensive verification exercise.

UP voter list revision: New dates

Meanwhile, the EC has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls for 2027 in all 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral rolls will be published on November 17, 2026. Voters will be able to submit claims and objections until December 16 to get their names included, seek the removal of ineligible entries or correct details in the existing voter list.

The final revised voter list will be published on January 4, 2027.

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