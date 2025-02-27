Over 11 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Mahashivratri Mahashivratri: Mahashivratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu-populous countries.

Mahashivratri: Varanasi saw a huge turnout of devotees on Mahashivratri, with more than 11 lakh people paying obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, according to an official statement on Thursday. Mahashivratri, also known as the 'Great Night of Shiva,' was celebrated on February 26 this year.

Following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the local administration implemented robust security measures, efficient crowd management, and essential amenities for devotees.

With the Kashi Vishwanath temple administration overseeing the arrangements, a systematic plan was executed to ensure a smooth 'darshan' experience.

Devotees began arriving at the temple premises early on Wednesday, eager to perform rituals on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

"Over 11.69 lakh devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on Mahashivaratri. In February, five to six lakh people are visiting the temple on an average," according to the statement.

The devotees offered prayers and performed the traditional 'jalabhishek'.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga's ghats were showered with flower petals from helicopters on the occasion.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri - known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' - is the biggest festival in the Hindu community and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This occasion marks the anniversary of the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the celestial merger of cosmic forces, and the balance between masculine and feminine energies. According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva executed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, which is popularly known as Tandava. Followers believe that the prayers and offerings dedicated to Lord Shiva on this holy night attract the highest blessings and biggest grace.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Yogi announces Rs 10,000 bonus to sanitation workers at Mahakumbh, Rs 16,000 minimum wage from April

Also Read: Mahakumbh sets 3 Guinness World Records: 7 astonishing facts about grand confluence of faith