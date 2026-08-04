'Oppositions made a shameful attempt to insult house..': Yogi Adityanath on Ram Temple donation theft row

Lucknow:

Amid ruckus over Ram Temple donation theft issue in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday, August 4, Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition for insulting the house and ongoing court process. Speaking to media outside the assembly, Adityanath said, "Under Rule 59 of the procedures and conduct of business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, it is already established that discussion cannot be held in the House on any issue pending before a tribunal or commission. In special circumstances, if the Speaker believes that the discussion will not cause any hindrance to the investigation process, they may grant permission."

The state government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13 headed by an IG rank officer to investigate the matter, he said.

Congress demands discussions on Ram Temple donation theft row

The Congress earlier today in Parliament demanded discussions on Ram Temple donation theft issue. Speaking during the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the prime minister cannot evade responsibility on serious allegations including the theft of offerings. "He should tell the house where the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and other investigative agencies are? Those who loot in the name of Lord Ram should apologize to the entire country and stop misleading the nation." said Kharge.

In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the serious allegations that have surfaced regarding the misappropriation of valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchases, and management within it. This is a matter of faith for millions of devotees. The formation of this trust was done by the central government, with the announcement made personally by Prime Minister Modi in the House. The central government has handed over more than 70 acres of land to the trust, and Prime Minister Modi has been present at every significant occasion, from the land worship to the consecration ceremony."

Kiren Rijiju demands apology from Oppositions

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from opposition members for raising the same issue again and misusing the valuable time of the House. The minister also accused the opposition of not participating in the discussion on important bills. Talking to media, Rijiju said that the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill 2026 was passed, but the opposition members took part in the discussion.

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