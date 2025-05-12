Operation Sindoor: 17 newborn girls named 'Sindoor' in UP district in honour of Indian Armed Forces The Pahalgam terror attack was avenged through the launch of 'Operation Sindoor'. After that, 'Sindoor' became more than just a word, it turned into a symbol of public sentiment. A unique example of this was seen in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, left the nation shaken. The attackers specifically targeted and shot only men, revealing the horror of the massacre.

In response, fifteen days later, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to strike back. Through this mission, the Indian armed forces destroyed 21 terrorist bases at 9 locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Since then, the word 'Sindoor' has evolved beyond its literal meaning, becoming a symbol of emotion, strength and national pride.

UP district's way of honouring armed forces

An extraordinary expression of this sentiment was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. Within just two days, 17 newborn girls were named ‘Sindoor’ by their families, inspired by the operation and its significance.

According to Dr R K Shahi, principal of Kushinagar Medical College, 17 girls born at the college within a span of 48 hours were all named ‘Sindoor’ by their respective families. For these families, the name represents more than just a word — it is a deep emotional tribute and a mark of respect towards the nation.

'Sindoor is not just a word, it's a feeling'

Archana Shahi, a resident of Bhedihari village in Kushinagar, who recently gave birth to a daughter, shared that her family had already decided to name the child ‘Sindoor’. Her husband, Ajit Shahi, said, “‘Sindoor’ is an inspiration for us.” Archana recalled the horror of the Pahalgam attack and the swift response by the Indian Army. “Many women lost their husbands in the attack. The successful execution of Operation Sindoor made us all proud. That’s why we named our daughter ‘Sindoor’. It is now a feeling, not just a name,” she said.

To remember the Army's operation

In the Padrauna area, Madan Gupta’s family displayed similar sentiments. His daughter-in-law, Kajal Gupta, named her newborn daughter ‘Sindoor’. Madan Gupta said that ever since the army avenged the Pahalgam victims by launching Operation Sindoor, his daughter-in-law was determined to name her child after it. “This name will help us remember the operation and celebrate this moment with pride,” he added.

In Bhathahi Babu village, Vyasmuni’s wife expressed pride in naming her newborn daughter ‘Sindoor’. She said she chose the name to instil courage in her child. “When she grows up, she will understand the meaning behind this name and become a devoted citizen of Bharat Mata,” she said.

Priyanka Devi from the Padrauna region also named her daughter ‘Sindoor’. She shared that she holds deep respect for the army’s operation, and naming her daughter after it is a way of honouring that feeling.

Operation Sindoor: India avenges Pahalgam attack

On 22 April, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

In a strong retaliatory move, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May, targeting and destroying nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. All subsequent Indian military responses to Pakistani provocations were also carried out under the umbrella of Operation Sindoor.