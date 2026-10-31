OP Rajbhar targets Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, makes big prediction for 2027 UP elections

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming the Bharatiya Janata Party will remain in power in the state for the next 30 years. He also predicted that the BJP would win more than 312 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rajbhar said both were under a false impression and would see their hopes collapse when the votes were counted. "Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are under a false impression. When the votes are counted, their dreams will be shattered," he said. Rajbhar had recently challenged Akhilesh to contest the election from Zahoorabad.

Rajbhar predicts BJP victory in 2027

Rajbhar said the BJP would not only return to power for a third consecutive term, but would continue governing Uttar Pradesh for three decades. He reiterated his prediction of more than 312 seats for the party in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Asked about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Rajbhar said Home Minister Amit Shah had made the right remarks on the issue.

Rajbhar takes a dig at Akhilesh over Amit Shah's visit

Rajbhar also responded to Akhilesh Yadav's comments about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. He said the SP chief should be allowed to speak, adding that he would leave the country after the election.

"Let Akhilesh Yadav speak. After the elections, he will go abroad to travel. Akhilesh Yadav knows that his government will not be formed," Rajbhar said.

He also hit back at Akhilesh's criticism of Uttar Pradesh's health services by referring to the former chief minister's own treatment when he fell ill during his tenure. Rajbhar asked where Akhilesh had sought medical care and whether he had gone to a government hospital.

Rajbhar claims hospitals are in better condition

Rajbhar claimed that the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh was now 100 times better than it had been under the SP government. He said he could take Akhilesh to Ambedkar Nagar to show him the improvements if he could not see them.

Citing patient numbers, Rajbhar said the medical college in Lucknow was recording 10,000 to 12,000 outpatient department (OPD) visits each day. He added that smaller hospitals were seeing 3,000 to 4,000 patients daily.

"Lucknow Medical College is seeing 10,000 to 12,000 OPD patients every day. Smaller hospitals are seeing 3,000 to 4,000 people in their OPDs daily. What will Akhilesh Yadav say about this?" he said.

Rajbhar questions Akhilesh's stand on Swami Prasad Maurya

Rajbhar also questioned Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to form an alliance with Swami Prasad Maurya. He said the SP chief's statements carried little weight, pointing to an earlier remark in which Akhilesh had said that former allies could return and that he would have no objection.

According to Rajbhar, Akhilesh had made that statement around 10 days earlier. He also pointed out that Maurya had previously contested an election on an SP ticket.

Rajbhar accused Akhilesh of changing his position, saying that although he was rejecting an alliance now, he could ask Maurya to join him again if the need arose.

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