'One more than 180 seats': Akhilesh Yadav reveals Congress' seat demand for 2027 UP elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the Congress has demanded 181 seats under the seat-sharing agreement for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due early next year. However, he asserted that the INDIA bloc remains united and outlined that defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains principle goal of the alliance.

Akhilesh made the remarks while addressing the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. Although he did not clarify whether the SP would allot 181 seats to Congress, he maintained that the relationship between the two parties remains strong.

"We have already decided on the number of seat we would contest. The INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP. The relationship between the Samajwadi Party and Congress is extremely good. They have sought one more than 180 seats," he said.

Sources had earlier told India TV that the Congress is eyeing over 200 seats under the seat-sharing agreement, citing its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when it won six out of the 80 seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, the SP is sceptical in giving a larger chunk to the Congress and has reportedly offered it 60 to 70 seats, as the party eyes retaining the lion's share to itself.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister also spoke about his party's relationship with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, but emphasised that there have been no talks in bringing the BSP into the INDIA bloc. He continued stressing that the alliance between the Congress and SP remains strong, and they would oust the BJP from power.

"Samajwadi Party has done a lot of alliances (in the past) and connected many people. Samajwadi Party's experience in alliance has been extremely good. We are also in an alliance with the BSP once. Our alliance with Congress is old, and there is no change to it," he said.

Furthermore, Akhilesh also questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said data shows that crimes against women and Dalits have increased. He also criticised Adityanath's 'bulldozer policy' and said marginalised sections are being targeted under it.

"You talk about the bulldozer as a symbol of law and order. But law and order cannot be maintained through bulldozers. Whose houses have you demolished? Whose homes have you destroyed? Those who were poor and vulnerable, those who had nowhere else to go. There are records of these actions," Akhilesh said.

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