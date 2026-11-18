New Delhi:

Talks over seat-sharing between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have intensified ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Amid speculation over whether the Congress will get a two-digit or three-digit number of seats, SP MP Rajeev Rai has made it clear that winnability, rather than a rigid numerical split, is the sole criterion guiding the alliance's strategy.

Addressing the ongoing debate over whether the Congress will settle for a double-digit share or secure a triple-digit tally in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Rai emphasised that the primary objective of both parties is to win as many seats as possible. He explained that the party with a stronger position in a given assembly constituency would be the one to field a candidate from that seat.

'Winning matters more than the number of seats'

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Rai said the party president had adopted a clear formula for seat-sharing, which was also acceptable to the Congress leadership.

"As for speculation regarding the exact number—whether it will be in the triple digits or double digits—the party president has adopted a very straightforward formula. The top leadership of the Congress also agrees with this: the issue is not just about the number of seats, but about winning," Rai said.

Rai further stressed that electoral victory was the most important consideration for both parties. Neither party should make the number of seats allocated to it a matter of prestige, he added.

'The stronger party in a constituency should get the ticket'

The SP MP also addressed concerns among party workers and the issue of local representation. He said winning the election would be the biggest guarantee of respect for both parties.

According to Rai, an electoral victory for the alliance would safeguard Uttar Pradesh's honour, protect the Constitution and democracy, and uphold the prestige of both parties.

"When we win—addressing the concerns raised about dignity—the dignity of Uttar Pradesh will be preserved, the Constitution and democracy will be upheld, and the dignity of both parties will be maintained. Therefore, whichever party is stronger in a particular area and in a better position to contest, it will be the one to field a candidate there," he stated.

Seat-sharing talks scheduled between November 23 and 25

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will constitute committees to discuss the seat-sharing formula, with proposed committee meetings scheduled from November 23 to 25. Leaders from both parties are expected to discuss seat allocation and election strategy during these meetings. The contours of the alliance's seat-sharing arrangement are expected to become clearer after the discussions.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP and Congress contested separately. The SP fielded candidates in 347 constituencies and won 111 seats. The Congress contested 399 seats but managed to win only two.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested. Samajwadi Party is looking to gain back power after two consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls.

(With ANI inputs)

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