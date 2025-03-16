North Central Railway suspends 32 trains between Kanpur and Lucknow | Know details The disruption will impact 74 trains, including major ones like the Jhansi, Mumbai, Pune, Gorakhpur, Nielanchal, and Shatabdi Express trains. Several routes have been redirected as a result of the ongoing work.

The North Central Railway has announced the suspension of 32 trains running between Kanpur and Lucknow due to track maintenance work on the Ganga Bridge. These trains will not operate until after March 30. The decision was made to complete essential track work on the Ganga Bridge, and several other trains have also had their routes diverted as a result.

The track work, part of the ongoing maintenance of the Ganga Bridge connecting Kanpur and Lucknow, will cause a significant disruption to train services. The work is necessary to improve rail infrastructure and ensure smoother train operations in the future. Due to this closure, passengers may face difficulties in their travel plans, especially after the upcoming Holi festival.

The disruption will impact 74 trains, including major ones like the Jhansi, Mumbai, Pune, Gorakhpur, Nielanchal, and Shatabdi Express trains. Several routes have been redirected as a result of the ongoing work.

In a statement, Senior DCM Kuldeep Tiwari confirmed the large-scale traffic block and explained that the work would result in the closure of the railway section for up to 9 hours daily. The track work is being done to speed up the movement of trains once the repairs are completed. He also mentioned that trains such as 51813/14 Jhansi-Lucknow and 64203/04 Lucknow-Kanpur Central MEMU will remain cancelled from March 20 to May 1.

Passengers travelling on these routes should be aware of the changes and make alternative arrangements in advance to avoid inconvenience.