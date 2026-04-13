Noida workers' protest: DM Medha Roopam visits ground zero to take stock of situation, appeals for peace

Noida:

Noida District Magistrate Medha Roopam on Monday visited ground zero to assess the situation and ensure stability in the district after the protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent. Accompanied by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the DM reviewed the law and order situation on the ground and issued clear directives to officials for continuous and effective monitoring.

Noida DM appeals for peace

Emphasising the need to maintain industrial harmony and peace, Roopam appealed to workers to remain calm. "To maintain industrial harmony and peace in the district, I reached Ground Zero along with the Police Commissioner Madam to assess the situation. Instructions were given to the concerned officials for continuous and effective monitoring, and an appeal was made to the worker brothers and sisters to maintain peace," the District Magistrate said in a post on X

DGP personally monitoring situation

The Uttar Pradesh administration and Police Headquarters are on high alert following the agitation in Noida district. Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna and ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash are personally monitoring the situation minute-by-minute from the control room.

The administration has issued clear directives that workers' grievances should be addressed through dialogue and mediation rather than the use of force. Meanwhile, the Special Task Force (STF) has been tasked with probing the role of organised groups allegedly attempting to disrupt the atmosphere through social media.

Noida protests

A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for salary revision, raising slogans during the protest. Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a high-level committee on Monday to address the escalating industrial unrest in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. The move comes following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the state Labour Department taking steps aimed at safeguarding workers' interests and restoring normalcy, aiming to ensure industrial harmony and public order through effective dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

According to the administration, the panel has been set up to engage with all stakeholders and work towards resolving workers' grievances, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations.

The committee will be chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh. The Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) and the Principal Secretary (Labour and Employment) have been appointed as members, while an officer nominated from Kanpur will serve as the Member Secretary. The panel also includes five representatives from labour unions and three from industrial associations.

The high-level committee has reached the Gautam Buddha Nagar district and will examine the issues on priority before submitting its report to the government.

Also Read: Noida workers' protest: Yogi govt forms high-level committee to resolve industrial discord

Also Read: 'Some people are conspiring to spread unrest': CM Yogi Adityanath on Noida workers' protest