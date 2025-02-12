Noida traffic police issues advisory for four-day textile event | Check restrictions, diversion and routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border (File)

Noida traffic authorities issued an advisory for a four-day textile event slated to begin on Wednesday (February 12) at the Expo Centre in Knowledge Park 2, Greater Noida.

"It is informed to the general public that it is proposed to organise the Global Textile Event "Bharat Tex-2025" at India Expo Center (Expomart) Greater Noida from 12.02.2025 to 15.02.2025. In which about 5,000 (five thousand) people are likely to participate. During the said event, traffic will be operated normally," an advisory issued by the Traffic Police Gautam Budh Nagar read.

If there is heavy traffic pressure on the Expomart Golchakkar (roundabout), then the Expomart Golchakkar (roundabout) will be closed as per requirement and traffic will be diverted as follows:

Vehicles going from Galgotia Cut to IFS Villa Golchakkar (roundabout) via Expomart Golchakkar (roundabout) will be able to go towards their destination via Expomart Golchakkar (roundabout) via Bada Golchakkar (roundabout), Sharda Golchakkar (roundabout), LG Golchakkar (roundabout) via Jagatfarm or 130 meter road.

Parking arrangement People participating in the above program can park their vehicles inside NASA roundabout and go to the program.

The traffic police also said during traffic diversion, emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely and the drivers should please use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.