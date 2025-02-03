Noida traffic advisory issued for Printpack India Event till Feb 5, check restrictions, routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Check Noida traffic advisory latest updates here.

Noida traffic advisory has been issued for the ongoing Printpack India event at India Expo Center in Gautam Budh Nagar. Issuing the advisory, the Noida Traffic Police said the city residents and tourists are advised to prepare for potential traffic disruptions on key routes effective from till february 5.

During this event, over 10,000 to 15000 people are estimated to attend it and Noida Police noted that if traffic flow around Expo Mart roundabout will be affected during the five-day program. Keeping these developments in mind, police said a series of route diversions will be implemented to tackle congestions.

Noida traffic advisory: Check details

Giving details, Traffic DCP Lakhan Singh said a comprehensive plan has been put in place to minimize disruptions. He said the traffic arrangements include parking lots, deployment of a large number of traffic personnel near the Mart, and more.

However, police said the emergency vehicles will be permitted to pass through congested safely and there will be strict enforcement against those vehicles who will be caught violating traffic rules during this time.

Noida traffic advisory: Check route diversion

Because of the traffic restrictions, several key routes will be affected, particularly around the Expo Mart Roundabout. Other cars coming from from Galgotia Cut to the IFS Villa Roundabout via the Expo Mart Roundabout will be rerouted through alternate routes – Bada Roundabout, Sharda Roundabout, LG Roundabout, and the 130-meter road ahead of Jagat Farm.