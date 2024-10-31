Noida traffic advisory issued for Diwali: Check restrictions on vehicular movement near malls, markets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO As per the traffic advisory, auto, tempos, and e-rickshaws will not be able to ply from Atta Peer to Sector 18 market.

Noida Traffic Advisory: To manage the heavy vehicular movement during Diwali celebrations, the Noida traffic police issued a traffic advisory stating that vehicular movement is restricted near Sector 18, Atta Market, DLF Mall of India, and The Great India Place (GIP) mall from Tuesday onwards. The Noida Traffic Police said there will be no parking zone near shopping malls and market area in Sector 18.

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic) in the traffic advisory stated that as number of people are expected to visit malls and market, the movement of autos, tempos, and e-rickshaws near Atta Market, Indira Market, GIP Mall, DLF Mall, Botanical Garden is banned from Tuesday till Diwali (Thursday).

He stated that the traffic police have made no parking zones outside malls like GIP, DLF Mall, Centre Stage Mall, Gardens Galleria, etc. "Illegally parked vehicles will be towed away from these areas, and e-challans will be issued,” the officer added.

Noida traffic advisory: Check details