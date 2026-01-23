Noida's speeding menace strikes again: Young woman killed in Sector-71 underpass car crash Noida road accident: Gulfisha from Bareilly died on the spot during the crash as she rode with companions. Murtaza Abbas of Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Anushka Chaudhary from Mathura suffered severe injuries but recovered steadily post-hospitalization, securing their release.

Noida:

A horrific road accident near Noida’s Sector-71 underpass has claimed the life of a young woman, reigniting concerns over reckless driving in the city. A high-speed Skoda car smashed into a divider and flipped over opposite Baba Balak Nath Temple late Thursday night, disintegrating on impact and leaving one dead at the scene while two others fought for their lives. This tragedy adds to a string of recent fatalities, exposing glaring flaws in Noida’s road safety measures.

Fiery collision at Baba Balak Nath Temple: Skoda reduced to wreckage

The Skoda, hurtling at excessive speed, lost control near the Sector-71 underpass in Phase 3 police jurisdiction, colliding violently with the central divider before overturning. The luxury sedan shattered into pieces, with the driver's side suffering catastrophic damage and all airbags deploying in a desperate bid to protect occupants. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where the mangled vehicle now sits impounded at Phase 3 police station for investigation.

Victims identified: Bareilly woman dead, banker duo recovering

Gulpfisha, a resident of Kohada Peer village in Bareilly, died instantly in the crash while traveling with friends. The injured pair—Murtaza Abbas from Delhi's Jamia Nagar and Anushka Chaudhary from Dhauli Pyau in Mathura—sustained serious injuries but stabilized after urgent hospital care, leading to their discharge. All three worked at private banks and had ventured out for a late-night ride, unaware it would end in disaster.

Police probe speeds, seeks post-mortem clues

Authorities took custody of Gulpfisha's body for post-mortem to confirm cause of death, initially pinning the crash on high velocity causing loss of balance. Phase 3 police are scrutinizing skid marks, vehicle state, and witness accounts, with no arrests yet but a focus on rash driving violations. Ambulances and officers coordinated swift relief, underscoring the response's efficiency amid chaos.

Noida's deadly road toll escalates amid design flaws

This marks yet another grim chapter in Noida's rising accident tally: a software engineer perished recently in Sector-150 due to alleged authority negligence, followed by a luxury Jaguar crash killing another woman. Locals blame shoddy road design, absent safety barriers, and unchecked speeding for the surge, demanding urgent administrative overhaul to stem the bloodshed.

(With inputs from Rahul Thakur)