Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Noida: Shots fired at parking area of Gardens Galleria mall, 3 arrested

A heated argument between two groups at the mall's parking lot led to a firing incident. No injuries were reported in the incident at the heart of Noida.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Noida Updated on: September 23, 2024 18:23 IST
Gardens Galleria mall
Image Source : GARDENSGALLERIA.IN Gardens Galleria mall

Noida Police have arrested three men in a case related to opening firing at the Garden Galleria Mall in Noida, said the officials on Monday. The shocking incident of firing at Garden Galleria Mall took place after a heated argument between two groups at the mall's parking area. 

What is the matter?

In a dispute between two groups in the mall parking area, one fighting group opened fire under the influence of alcohol. However, no one was injured in the incident. On receiving the information, Kotwali Sector 39 Police reached the spot and arrested three three persons.

On Sunday night, four-five persons from Khurja had come to Garden Galleria Mall to celebrate a birthday party. Here these people drank alcohol at at a bar and while leaving, they had an altercation with the some youth of Nithari near the parking over some matter.

During the argument, a man from Khurja opened fire. After this, there was chaos on the spot. ADCP Manish Mishra said that the police reached the spot after receiving the information and took swift action on the matter. 

(Report by Rahul Thakur from Noida)

