Drunk driving tragedy in Noida: 5-year-old girl killed, parents severely injured as speeding BMW hits scooty Noida road accident: The collision led to the immediate death of a minor girl, while two others suffered serious injuries. Nearby residents and passersby quickly came to their aid and informed the police about the incident.

Noida:

A tragic road accident caused by reckless speeding claimed one life and left two others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday (July 27). The accused attempted to flee after the crash; both have been taken into custody, and the vehicle is seized.

High-speed collision near PGI hospital

The incident took place near PGI Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, when a high-speed BMW collided with a scooter. Eyewitnesses reported that the luxury car was being driven at an extremely high speed when it rammed into the two-wheeler from behind.

One dead, 2 injured

In a tragic incident that unfolded late last night in Noida’s Sector 30, two young men driving a BMW in an intoxicated state lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a scooter carrying a family of three. As a result of the collision, a 5-year-old girl died on the spot.

Family on scooty hit by speeding BMW

The scooty was carrying a man, his wife, and their 5-year-old daughter when the speeding car struck them. Eyewitnesses reported that the BMW was being driven at a dangerously high speed. Following the collision, both occupants of the BMW fled the scene, leaving the victims behind. The impact of the crash proved fatal for the young girl, who died on the spot. Her parents sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police take swift action

Acting quickly, Noida Police have taken both accused into custody and seized the BMW involved in the accident. An investigation is currently underway, and authorities have confirmed that the duo was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The case has sparked outrage in the community, reigniting concerns over drunk driving and the need for stricter road safety enforcement. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed to establish the sequence of events.