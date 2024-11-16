Noida residents to face major power outage today in THESE areas | Check all affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Residents in several key sectors of Noida are set to experience a 14-hour power outage on Saturday, November 16, as critical maintenance work is scheduled at a key substation. The outage will impact areas such as Sectors 94, 95, 124, 125, 126, and the Raipur region, lasting from 10 AM to midnight, officials confirmed.

The power disruption is part of essential upgrades under the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited's (UPPCL) 2024-2025 business plan. Maintenance will include replacing the damaged 11 kV incoming and outgoing vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels at the Sector 124 substation.

Harish Bansal, Chief Engineer of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida, explained that the work is part of broader efforts to enhance the reliability of Noida’s power infrastructure. "The current VCB panels are outdated and need replacement to prevent future breakdowns," Bansal said. "We urge consumers to plan their activities accordingly and reach out to our helpline for assistance."

The outage, scheduled during the weekend to minimize disruptions, is expected to inconvenience residents who rely on a consistent power supply for daily activities. The affected areas, mainly residential zones, may face difficulties, as noted by the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA).

Bansal assured that the extended shutdown is necessary for safety and efficiency due to the complexity of the work. "Once the upgrade is complete, it will significantly improve the power supply in the region," he said.

Additionally, UPPCL has informed us that its consumer portal (uppclonline.com) will be undergoing technical upgrades from 10 PM on November 16 to 4 AM on November 17. During this time, online services including bill payments and smart meter recharges will be unavailable.

Residents are advised to prepare for the outage and take necessary precautions.