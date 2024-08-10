Noida: Rave party by college students busted, invites sent through WhatsApp, say police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kids who attended the party

A rave allegedly being organised by college students was busted at a flat of a posh society in Noida on Friday night prompting concerned residents to call the local police for assistance. Several alcohol bottles were recovered from the flat of the Supernova Society in Sector 94 and some of the students caught drunk were aged under 21. Notably, the legal age of drinking in Uttar Pradesh is 21.

The residents of the society, the students misbehaved with them when they were confronted. According to the residents, the teenagers allegedly threw out alcohol bottles from the balcony of the flat.

According to the police, invites to the rave were allegedly sent via WhatsApp. "House party that is going to be a total blast. Join us at our crib at 6 pm and let's make some memories that'll last," the invite message reportedly read. The invite also mentioned that the female entry would cost ₹ 500, couples would need to pay ₹ 800, and ₹ 1,000 for males.

A case has been filed in Noida Sector 126 police station.