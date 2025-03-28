Noida Police tightens security, imposes Section 163 for Alvida Jumma, Eid celebrations Noida Police has urged residents to celebrate festivals responsibly while following guidelines issued by the administration.

n view of upcoming festivals, including Alvida Jumma, Cheti Chand, and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Noida Police has enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) from March 28 to March 31, 2025. The four-day enforcement aims to maintain law and order during the celebrations, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate said.

As per the statement, authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and adhere to the regulations to ensure a peaceful and safe environment. With large gatherings expected across the district, security measures have been heightened to prevent any untoward incidents. The police have also assured of prompt action against any violations, the statement added.

Alvida Jumma namaz on roads, rooftops gatherings prohibited in Sambhal

Meanwhile, Sambhal police also issued directives stating that Alvida Jumma and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers must be conducted exclusively within mosques and Eidgah premises, prohibiting prayers on streets or rooftops. Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said clear instructions have been issued to ensure that namaz is offered only at designated Eidgahs and mosques, and not on roads.

Bishnoi said a security strategy has been put in place for Friday, with the deployment of 10 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF). The force will be stationed across key locations, and their deployment will be adjusted according to the situation. Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain tense since November 24 last year when violence erupted in the city's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire while several people, including police personnel sustained injuries.

Know about Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones.

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is projected to take place on March 30 or March 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, but in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

