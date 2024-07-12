Noida Police ramps up security measures, conducts comprehensive foot patrol ahead of Tazia processions

Follow us on Image Source : X/NOIDAPOLICE The foot patrol was part of a directive from the Police Commissioner.

Noida Police on Thursday carried out an extensive foot patrol in mixed population areas of Sector 1 in anticipation of the upcoming Tazia processions. This initiative, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kumar Mishra, aimed to ensure public safety and peace. The patrol was conducted under the directive of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, as stated in an official release.

The Tazia processions, which are integral to the Muharram observance, usually draw large crowds of mourners who carry intricate replicas of the tomb of the martyr. Given the significant public participation and the potential for misinformation during such events, the police emphasised the importance of not believing or spreading unverified information.

Police patrol ensures Muharram procession safety

By engaging directly with the community through foot patrols, the police aimed to foster a sense of security and awareness. "ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra, along with a police force, conducted a foot patrol in areas with mixed populations under Sector 1's jurisdiction. The patrol included inspecting designated sites for Tazia processions in the Noida zone," police said.

The police have urged residents to celebrate peacefully and avoid spreading or believing misleading information. "Instructions were issued to enhance traffic arrangements, set up barricades for checking suspicious vehicles and effectively curb street crimes," the statement said. Additionally, the police units were directed to ensure all PCR and PRV vehicles remain actively patrolling with checks on suspicious individuals to be conducted thoroughly, the statement added.

About Muharram

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a period of deep religious significance for Muslims around the world. It marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and is considered one of the four sacred months in Islam. The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds particular importance due to its historical and spiritual connotations. Whether through fasting, mourning rituals, or acts of charity, these observances underscore the values of faith, resilience, and the eternal struggle for justice and righteousness in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from PTI)

