Noida Police holds cybercrime workshop, ADG GK Goswami shares safety tips ADG GK Goswami said that data protection and cybersecurity are two sides of the same coin and added that all have to understand with whom we are sharing data.

Noida:

A workshop on ‘Cybercrime and Data Protection: Challenges and Solutions’ was on Friday organised by UP State Institute of Forensic Science and Noida Police at the Police Commissionerate Office in Gautam Budhnagar. In the workshop, entrepreneurs, business organisations, police officers and analysts, prosecution officers and victims of cybercrime took part and deliberated on cybercrime and data protection.

Dr GK Goswami, Founder Director of UPSIFS and Lakshmi Singh, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Budhnagar participated in this workshop. He spoke to India TV about this and gave complete information related to this workshop.

Data protection is important for everyone

ADG GK Goswami said not only entrepreneurs and businessmen but also lawyers, doctors and journalists participated in it. He said it is very important for every person to protect data in the age of Internet and AI.

Data is more valuable than money

ADG GK Goswami said that data protection and cybersecurity are two sides of the same coin. “We have to understand with whom we are sharing data. In today's time, data is more valuable than money because you earn money from data. If our data goes anywhere, our business will be lost, our privacy will be lost and our entire life will be affected,” he said.

What to do to ensure cyber security?

ADG GK Goswami said that every company should get a digital audit done as this is an important part. “You should know where are the weaknesses in our system? Therefore, it is necessary to get a third party audit done. Data is at risk, so data has to be insured. Apart from this, you should hire a separate expert for the protection of data. If this is not done, there can be a big loss and by then it will be too late," he said.

Know all about the workshop

It should be noted that the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) organised a 3-day international workshop from 18 to 20 August 2025. In this workshop, important and complex topics such as cyber crime, cyber security, security of digital data and related legal aspects were discussed. Experts from India and abroad shared their views on these issues. This workshop was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 18 August 2025.