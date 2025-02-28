Noida encounter: One shot after gunfight erupts during police check in Sector-44 A late-night police encounter in Noida's Sector-44 left one criminal injured while another was arrested. The suspects fired at police during a routine check before being apprehended. Stolen items and illegal weapons were recovered.

In a late-night encounter between Noida Sector-39 Police and two armed criminals, one was shot and injured while another was arrested following a chase. The incident occurred during a routine police check near Sector-44 on the night of February 27-28, 2025. According to officials, a motorcycle approaching from Amity Roundabout was signaled to stop. However, instead of complying, the riders opened fire on the police and attempted to flee towards Sector-98.

Police retaliation leaves one criminal injured

In response, the police team pursued the suspects, resulting in a retaliatory gunfight. During the exchange, one of the criminals sustained a bullet injury and was later identified as Vijay (25), son of Dharmveer, a resident of Saroorpur village, Faridabad, Haryana. The second suspect, Naushad alias Tola (22), son of Yusuf Malik, a resident of Morna, Noida, was arrested during a combing operation.

Recovered stolen items and illegal weapons

Police recovered the following items from the criminals:

A stolen Splendor motorcycle

Eight mobile phones snatched from pedestrians in different areas of Noida

An illegal firearm (country-made pistol) with one live and one spent cartridge

History of snatching and street crimes

Authorities confirmed that both suspects are notorious criminals, primarily involved in snatching mobile phones from pedestrians before fleeing the scene. The injured suspect has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, while further investigations into their criminal history and other possible involvements are underway.