Police encounter in Noida: Notorious thief injured, arrested with stolen bike, firearm

Uttar Pradesh: Noida Sector 20 police stopped a suspicious person riding a motorcycle without number plates near DLF Mall on the night of October 1-2. The suspect, identified as Ajit, tried to escape and opened fire on police. In the ensuing encounter, Ajit was shot in the leg and arrested.

Suspect identified multiple times

Ajit, 27, a resident of JJ Colony in Noida, is a known criminal involved in several robberies and car thefts. He recovered a stolen Splendor bicycle and an illegal .315 caliber firearm with ammunition.

Criminal history and ongoing investigations

Several cases of robbery and dacoity have been registered against Ajit under various sections of IPC in Noida. Authorities are investigating further into his crimes.

Items recovered

- Theft of an unlicensed Splendor motorcycle

- Illegal possession of live ammunition and spent .315 cartridges

Robbers injured in gun battle with police

In a separate incident, Noida police arrested a notorious robber who is wanted in several cases on September 30th. In a late-night encounter near Film City, the confrontation occurred between Saturday and midnight Monday when the suspect fired shots at officers and attempted to flee.

After the exchange, the robber was shot in the leg. Police immediately confiscated his weapon and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police presence near DLF mall

The incident took place when a team of Sector 20 police led by Assistant Commissioner of Assistant Police Praveen Singh was conducting routine vehicle checks near DLF Mall toilet junction. Police were on alert, checking cars as the situation escalated.

Search underway

Two individuals on motorcycles signalled to stop but attempted to flee. The police gave chase, leading to an exchange of gunfire near the Sector 16A film city. One suspect has been arrested, his accomplice is in custody and police have launched a manhunt.

