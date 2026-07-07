Noida Police busts gang involved in bike, phone robberies; two juveniles among 8 arrested

Noida:

Personnel of the Sector-20 Police Station in Noida busted an alleged gang involved in stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones, arresting six accused and taking two juveniles into custody. Police recovered three stolen motorcycles, three stolen mobile phones, a .315 bore country-made pistol and three illegal knives during the operation.

According to the police, the arrests were made on July 7 near the Kailash Hospital turn in Sector-27 with the help of local intelligence inputs and electronic surveillance. The accused have been identified as Danish, Appu alias Sandeep, Vikas, Sahil alias Shubham, Sharad Singh Dev, and Suraj Kumar Gupta, while the identities of the two juveniles have not been disclosed.

Police said the accused were part of an organised gang that carried out reconnaissance before stealing motorcycles and mobile phones. During questioning, the accused allegedly revealed that they used the stolen motorcycles to commit mobile phone snatching and thefts across Noida and the National Capital Region (NCR). Investigators believe the gang would first steal motorcycles and then use those vehicles to facilitate further crimes before disposing of the stolen property.

During the operation, police recovered three stolen motorcycles, including one bearing registration number UP14FX5422, linked to a case registered at Bisrakh Police Station under Case No. 353/2026, and another bearing registration number UP80FW9672, linked to Case No. 317/2026 registered at Sector-39 Police Station.

A third motorcycle bearing registration number UP81DE5080 was also recovered. In addition, three stolen mobile phones connected to Case No. 238/2026 registered at Sector-20 Police Station were seized.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Noida Police busts gang involved in vehicle, phone thefts

Pistol, knives seized from accused

Police also recovered a .315 bore illegal country-made pistol from the possession of accused Vikas.

Illegal knives were recovered from Danish, Sahil alias Shubham and Sharad Singh Dev. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Sector-20 Police Station.

History sheeters involved in thefts

The police said several of the accused have an extensive criminal history. Appu alias Sandeep is wanted or has previously been booked in multiple cases related to vehicle theft, mobile phone theft and violations of the Arms Act registered at Sector-20 and Sector-39 police stations between 2024 and 2026.

Vikas has also been named in several previous cases, including offences under the Arms Act and vehicle theft cases registered at Sector-20 and Phase-2 police stations. Sahil alias Shubham similarly has multiple criminal cases against him, including theft, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft and Arms Act-related offences registered between 2024 and 2026.

Police records further show that Suraj Kumar Gupta has also been named in earlier cases connected with vehicle theft and mobile phone theft.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang, trace additional stolen property and determine the group's possible involvement in other vehicle theft and mobile snatching incidents across Noida and adjoining areas.

Also read: Noida Police arrests 2 history sheeters involved in multiple robberies; Rs 20,000 cash, stolen items recovered