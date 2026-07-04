Noida Police arrests 2 history sheeters involved in multiple robberies; Rs 20,000 cash, stolen items recovered

Noida:

The Noida Police have arrested two men for allegedly carrying out multiple house thefts across the city and recovered stolen cash, a stolen motorcycle, burglary tools and other stolen property from their possession.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Firoz alias Bablu (29) and Ashish (38), were arrested on July 4 near Brahmaputra Apartments in Sector 29 with the help of local intelligence inputs and electronic surveillance. The arrests were made by the Sector 20 police station team.

During the operation, police recovered steel taps allegedly stolen from a house in Sector 19, Rs 20,570 in cash linked to theft cases registered at Sector 24 and Sector 39 police stations, a stolen motorcycle bearing Delhi registration number DL5SCK0198, and burglary tools including a cutter, an iron wrench used to remove taps, an iron-cutting tool, a crowbar, a chisel and two illegal knives.

Police said the recovered cash includes Rs 4,500 linked to FIR No. 282/2026 registered at Sector 24 police station, Rs 4,000 related to FIR No. 245/2026 at the same police station, and Rs 12,070 connected to FIR No. 203/2026 registered at Sector 39 police station.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing mobile phones and laptops from the Sector 39 area. Police said the proceeds from those thefts had already been spent. Cases related to those incidents have been registered at Sector 39 police station under separate FIRs, and further investigation is underway.

The stolen motorcycle recovered from the accused is linked to an FIR registered at Seemapuri police station in Delhi.

According to police, Firoz alias Bablu is a resident of Hirauli village in Bulandshahr and was currently living in Sector 93, Noida. He studied up to Class 3 and worked as an Ola-Uber taxi driver in the Delhi-NCR region. Co-accused Ashish, a graduate, is originally from Bareilly and was residing in Chhalera village in Noida's Sector 44. He also worked as a taxi driver.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the accused's complete criminal history and investigate their possible involvement in other theft cases.

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