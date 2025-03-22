Noida Police arrests 2 for wheel theft racket days after encounter with other gang members Noida Police busted a wheel theft racket after arresting two accused with 19 stolen tyres from vehicles like Honda City, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.

In a major crackdown on vehicle-related theft, Sector-39 Police in Noida arrested two suspects involved in buying and selling stolen car tyres. The accused were identified as Mohammad Zeeshan (36) and Imran (34). A total of 19 stolen tyres with alloy wheels from various vehicles, including Honda City, Hyundai i20, Creta, Verna, and Kia Seltos, were recovered from their possession.

The arrests were made on March 22, 2025, following local intelligence inputs and beat policing efforts. A case has been registered under Sections 303(2), 317(4), and 317(5) of the BNS Act at Sector-39 Police Station, Noida Commissionerate.

Encounter with criminals in Noida: One injured, two arrested

In a separate incident, Noida Police engaged in a late-night encounter with suspected tyre thieves near Shashi Chowk Cut, Dadri Road. Acting on a tipoff, the police set up a checkpoint when a white Creta SUV ignored signals to stop and tried to flee. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and opened fire on the police, leading to a retaliatory exchange.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Noida Police team.

During the shootout, one suspect, Mohammad Istiyaq, alias Sahil, was injured in the leg and later taken into custody. Two others, Mohammad Wakir alias Sameer and Abdul Gani alias Raju, were arrested after a police combing operation.

Recoveries and criminal history

Seized items:

1 country-made pistol (.315 bore) with live rounds

4 stolen car tyres inside the Creta SUV

White Creta SUV (DL 8C AS 7604), linked to tyre theft cases

Criminal background:

Istiyaq has multiple cases of tyre theft registered in Modinagar and Kaushambi, Ghaziabad.

Abdul Gani and Wakir are wanted in Mumbai and other states for various crimes.

Police officials have confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace more stolen goods and establish links with organised vehicle theft rackets. The arrested suspects will be produced in court, and legal action is being taken.