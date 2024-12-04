Noida: Four-lane underpass coming up near Signature Bridge soon to ease traffic jams, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Check details about Noida underpass project. (Representational Image)

Here comes another piece of good news for the commuters in Noida as the city is going to get a four-lane underpass soon near Signature Bridge which will ease traffic jams and commuters will have a better time on the roads while travelling to Delhi or other cities in the region.

Recently, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) has announced plans to construct a 710-meter-long underpass just beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge in Noida. The development comes as the FNG Expressway is nearing its operational capacity and is expected to streamline traffic flow in the region.

Noida underpass project: Check cost

Once the construction is completed, the underpass near the Signature Bridge will feature four lanes and is expected to cost approximately Rs 82.5 crore.

The underpass will be connected along the road joining Chhijarsi to Sorkha, offering smoother access to the expressway and improving connectivity between key areas.

After the details for the process are finalised, the proposal will be presented to Dr. Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority, for approval and after that the project’s execution will start.

Noida underpass project to ease traffic jams

The underpass near the Parthala Signature Bridge that facilitates traffic towards Kisan Chowk from the Sector-71 underpass will further be enhanced by the new underpass, ensuring better traffic movement.

Even as the traffic remains comparatively low at present due to the incomplete status of the expressway, Noida Authority officials expect future congestion to be further reduced at the roundabout once the expressway is fully operational.

Noida underpass to improve connectivity

The underpass near the Parthala Signature Bridge is expected to significantly ease travel for commuters specially those heading towards Greater Noida West and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The underpass will also benefit the local residents of Phase 2 and Sorkha. and it will also address existing traffic bottlenecks, especially at the Chhijarsi roundabout.