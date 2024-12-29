Noida: Four miscreants, accused of carrying out robbery, arrested after encounter with police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An accused was injured in the encounter

Noida encounter: Four miscreants were arrested after an encounter with the Noida Police in Sector-20. All four miscreants were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The arrested accused carried out a robbery at a businessman's home in Sector 30 last week.

The miscreants were identified as Anas, Shahnawaz, Sameer and Ejaz Alam.

Police laid a trap to catch miscreants

On December 29, Sector-20 Noida Police Station, in collaboration with the SWAT/CRT Team Gautam Buddh Nagar, acted swiftly upon receiving information that the miscreants involved in the crime were heading towards Sector 18 Noida via the DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) flyway. The criminals were reportedly traveling on a motorcycle and a scooty.

The police immediately set up a checkpoint at DLF Tiraha. Upon spotting the police, the miscreants attempted to flee toward the DLF drain under the cover of darkness. As the police team chased them, the miscreants, realising they were surrounded, opened fire on the officers. In response to the threat, the police returned fire in self-defense. As a result, all four suspects—two riding the motorcycle and two on the Scooty—were injured by gunshots.

Items recovered in encounter

During the investigation, the police recovered looted goods, including Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, as well as important documents such as Aadhar cards, debit/credit cards, passports, and ration cards, all linked to FIR No. 415/2024. Additionally, stolen property—including the Splendor motorcycle, a Scooty Jupiter, and four illegal firearms used in the incident, along with six empty cartridges and five live cartridges—was seized. A Zomato e-rickshaw was also recovered based on the information provided by the suspects.

The injured suspects were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment, and further legal actions are being undertaken in accordance with the law.

Criminal history of arrested accused

The accused, Shahnawaz and Ejaz, both have a criminal history. Shahnawaz has been involved in multiple criminal activities. His record includes FIR No. 415/2024 under sections 309(4), 331(6), and 140(4) BNS at Thana Sector-20, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Additionally, he is linked to FIR No. 597/2023 under section 414 IPC (assisting in the disposal of stolen property) and section 9 of the Arms Act, registered at Thana Sector-24, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Similarly, Ejaz also has a significant criminal record. He is named in FIR No. 415/2024 under the same sections as Shahnawaz at Thana Sector-20. His previous criminal activities include FIR No. 180/2022, where he was charged under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457 (burglary), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) at Thana Sector-20. He was also involved in FIR No. 185/2022 under sections 380 and 411 IPC at the same police station. Furthermore, Ejaz faces charges in FIR No. 494/2024 under the Excise Act (Section 60) at Phase-1 Police Station, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, for illegal possession of alcohol.

