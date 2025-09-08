Noida man killed by son over property dispute; accused sleeps next to father's body, nabbed The crime came to light when Gautam’s brother filed a complaint on Sunday, suspecting Uday of murder. Police later arrested Uday and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 113 Police Station.

Noida:

A 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his father over property dispute in Noida’s Sarfabad Village. The victim, 43-year-old Gautam, was sleeping in his room when his son, Uday, allegedly attacked him on Saturday night. According to police, cited by PTI, Uday hit his father on the head multiple times with a brick, which led to his death. The accused also slept next to the body of his father throughout the night.

"The accused admitted that after the assault, he slept in the same room next to his father's body through the night," the news agency quoted an officer as saying.

Besides disputes over property, Uday often has disagreements with his father as he was often denied money for alcohol and daily expenses.

Accused son arrested

The crime came to light when Gautam’s brother filed a complaint on Sunday, suspecting Uday of murder. Police later arrested Uday and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 113 Police Station.

The brick used in the crime and the clothes Uday was wearing at the time of the incident have been recovered as evidence.

Man kills father, sister over property dispute in Varanasi

In a similar incident, a man allegedly killed his elderly father and sister by hitting them with a metal rod and bricks after a property dispute in UP’s Varanasi in July this year.

Rajesh Kumar was accused of attacking his 78-year-old father, Roop Chandra Bhardwaj, and his 50-year-old sister, Shivkumari, during a heated dispute over family property. According to police, cited by PTI, both victims died on the spot after being repeatedly hit with a metal rod and construction bricks.

Neighbours alerted the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and took Rajesh and his wife into custody.