Noida man booked for rape, attempted 'religious conversion' after woman’s complaint Noida rape case: The accused, currently absconding, allegedly raped the woman multiple times and pressured her to convert in order to marry him.

Noida:

A 30-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida has filed a police complaint accusing a man of repeatedly raping her and attempting to forcibly convert her religion to facilitate marriage. According to police, the woman, who is married to a man from Faridabad but currently lives separately with her daughter in Noida, began working at a salon in Sector 121 run by a man named Asif. Over time, the two entered into a relationship and started living together.

Woman raped multiple times by Asif

The woman has now alleged that Asif raped her multiple times and is pressuring her to convert to her religion for marriage. Following her complaint, the Sector 113 police have registered a case and launched a search for Asif, who is currently absconding.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, the in-charge of Sector 113 police station, confirmed that the complaint has been received and efforts are underway to locate the accused. The woman had married her husband in Faridabad in 2019, but the couple has since separated.

Pakistani influencers named in Agra religious conversion case

Agra Police have identified two Pakistani social media influencers as being connected to a religious conversion racket under investigation in the city. According to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the names of Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem surfaced during the probe. Both individuals are known for promoting religious conversion and advocating for embracing Islam through online platforms.

"This is not just a matter of unlawful conversion- it also poses a challenge to national security," Commissioner Kumar stated on Saturday.

The investigation revealed that gatherings were organised under the pretext of intellectual discussions, where individuals, including a group of girls from Kashmir, were allegedly encouraged to convert.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Agra Police recently arrested three more individuals, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 14. The case was originally registered on May 4 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.