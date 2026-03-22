Noida's Jewar Airport gets final check from CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of its March 28 launch by PM Modi

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar on Sunday to review preparations ahead of its official opening. The airport is expected to be inaugurated on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Situated near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, the airport—formally known as Noida International Airport—has been developed as a major greenfield project to serve the National Capital Region (NCR). Around 75 kilometres from Delhi, it will become the region’s second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, improving connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas.

Earlier this month, on March 10, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a revised project cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore. This funding will support a new road link connecting the airport to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway via the Faridabad–Ballabhgarh–Sohna route. The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

About Jewar Airport

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The project follows a public-private partnership model, with a concession period of 40 years that began on October 1, 2021, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Designed for all-weather operations, the airport features a 3,900-metre runway equipped with advanced landing and lighting systems. It can handle both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, including large planes such as the Boeing 777-300ER. The facility also includes aircraft parking bays and top-tier rescue and firefighting services.

The airport will be developed in four phases. In its initial stage, with one runway and terminal, it will have the capacity to serve around 12 million passengers annually. Once fully completed, it is expected to handle up to 70 million passengers each year, establishing it as a key aviation hub for northern India.

The project forms part of the government’s wider push to strengthen India’s aviation sector. Over the past decade, the number of operational airports in the country has more than doubled, rising from 74 in 2014 to 164 today. India is now recognised as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.