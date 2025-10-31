Successful test landing of aircraft at Noida Airport marks key milestone ahead of inauguration | Video The successful test landing has brought Noida Airport a step closer to becoming fully operational. Although official inauguration date has not yet been announced, authorities have indicated that work on the first phase is in its final stages and that the airport is expected to open for operations.

Noida:

The Noida International Airport at Jewar achieved a major milestone on Friday (October 31) as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully completed a calibration flight test. This critical pre-operational procedure ensures that the airport’s air navigation and communication systems meet international aviation standards.

According to a statement released by the Uttar Pradesh government, “The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance.”

Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh said, "Today is a historic day for Jewar, as the calibration flight landed at Noida International Airport. Just a few days ago, the Chief Minister visited and urged all officials to move forward with the airport's construction... After the calibration flight landed today, there are no longer any obstacles preventing it from receiving flight permission. I am hopeful that the public will soon be able to board aeroplanes from here."

Purpose and process of calibration flights

Calibration flights are specialised test operations conducted before an airport becomes fully functional. These flights verify the accuracy and reliability of systems such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and other air navigation aids.

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft flew at different altitudes and angles to evaluate the quality, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground-based systems. The process involved close coordination among flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists.

Officials explained that AAI’s calibration aircraft are equipped with advanced instruments to record real-time data during flight. This information is then meticulously analyzed to detect and correct any technical inconsistencies, ensuring flawless performance of navigational aids.

Countdown to inauguration

With the successful test landing complete, the Noida International Airport is now moving closer to operational readiness. While the inauguration date has yet to be announced, officials confirmed that the first phase of the project is nearing completion and will become operational soon.

The first phase covers more than 1,334 hectares, featuring one runway, one terminal building, and an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million.

Ambitious long-term development plans

Once fully complete, the greenfield airport will be developed over four distinct phases. Upon full expansion, it will boast five runways and an impressive capacity to handle up to 300 million passengers annually- positioning it among the largest airports in the world.

Developed under a global partnership

The Noida International Airport project is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The development follows a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with the Uttar Pradesh government serving as a key partner.

A vision of connectivity and growth

Officials emphasised that the airport would serve as a new gateway for north India, easing congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while boosting connectivity, tourism, and economic growth across the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh.