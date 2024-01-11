Noida: 17-year-old girl hangs self at home over domestic dispute

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Noida: A 17-year-old girl from a financially weak family allegedly took her own life by hanging at her residence on Thursday, as per the police. The tragic incident took place in Sarfabad village under Sector 113 police station limits.

"Around 11.50 am today, the information was received on Dial 112 that a girl committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarfabad village. The local police then rushed to the spot for an investigation and met the girl's family," said a police spokesperson.

According to an official from the Sector 113 police station, it is believed that the girl resorted to such a drastic measure due to a domestic dispute.

"Her father works as a daily wage earner while her siblings and mother work as domestic help. The girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident this morning," the official added. Police said that further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out.

Woman jumps to death with baby

Earlier, a 33-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death, carrying her six-month-old daughter in her arms, from the 16th floor of her apartment in Greater Noida, said police on Thursday. According to the police, the incident happened late on Tuesday night at a group housing society in Greater Noida West.

The police reported that the woman, who was unwell, was also grappling with depression at the time of the incident. "The woman was living with her family in the society. Her brother informed the police that she was suffering from an illness and was in depression," a police spokesperson said.

Mental health experts believe that suicides can be preventable if those in close proximity, such as parents, siblings, spouses, or friends, are able to identify behavioural changes in an individual and engage in conversations to ensure that the person does not harbour doubts about their self-esteem.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Greater Noida: Woman jumps to death with her 6-month-old daughter from 16th floor

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Female student ends life in hostel room, records suicide on camera in Lucknow