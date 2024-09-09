Noida Police conducts intensive vehicle checking, reviews banks' security in city | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Noida Police officials reviewed banks' security in the city

In a recent operation led by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police, under the guidance of DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh and ADCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra, intensified their efforts to enhance security and traffic management in the city on Monday. The operation, which took place around Amity University in Sector 126, saw a concerted effort by ACP-1 Noida Praveen Kumar and the traffic police.

The campaign focused on vehicle checks, particularly targeting those with black film on their windows. During the operation, suspicious vehicles were thoroughly checked to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and enhance public safety. During the operation, officers were briefed on the importance of remaining vigilant and performing their duties with heightened alertness. Additionally, all Police Response Vehicles (PRV) and Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles were instructed to maintain constant movement and active patrolling to ensure a visible and responsive police presence.

Meanwhile, the police also conducted a review of security measures at a bank located in the Sector 20 area. Officers examined the CCTV footage and engaged with bank officials to discuss and reinforce security protocols. The station in-charge was also provided with updated guidelines to manage traffic systems and uphold law and order at key intersections.