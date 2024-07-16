Noida: Driver hides car to dupe his employer, arrested for filing false vehicle theft complaint

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A driver's ploy to dupe his employer landed him in the jail in Noida. Police arrested the driver for allegedly filing a false car theft report after hiding his vehicle to cheat the owner of the car.

The accused removed the car's GPS system before hiding it, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, a Delhi resident, worked as cab driver and had designs to dupe his employer who owned the vehicle, said a police spokesperson.

Jitendra, 35, reported a case of theft at Sector 126 Police Station on Monday, claiming his Maruti Swift had been stolen by "unknown thieves".

"The police swiftly registered a case under section 303(2) of the BNS and formed a special team to investigate the matter," he added. Police tracked down the vehicles in 24 hours.

It was found that Jitendra had been trying to relocate the car, which he had hidden near the Yamuna floodplains a day before, police said.

He was arrested on Tuesday and when questioned, confessed to fabricating the theft story out of greed, according to police.

"He admitted to removing the GPS system from the car and throwing it onto a passing vehicle. He then hid the car in the Yamuna floodplain area and reported it as stolen to both the police and the car owner, intending to use the vehicle for personal gain," the spokesperson said.

As a result of his confession and the recovery of the car and the GPS system, additional charges under sections 318(4), 316(4), 217, and 317(2) BNS were added to the case, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

