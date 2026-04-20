Noida DM Medha Roopam inspects ESIC Hospital, orders better healthcare services, warns against negligence

Noida:

With the aim of ensuring better, accessible, and timely healthcare services to the workers, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam conducted an inspection of the ESIC Hospital, Sector 24, in Noida. During the visit, the District Magistrate held a detailed review meeting with the hospital administration and doctors to assess the quality of healthcare services being provided to the workers.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT )Noida DM at ESIC Hospital, Sector 24, Noida

DM conducts on-ground inspection

She sought information on treatment standards, availability of medicines, the status of medical staff, the functioning of emergency services, and mechanisms for ensuring timely care. She issued clear directives ensuring that patients face no inconvenience whatsoever and that all services function efficiently.

She also carried out an on-ground inspection of key departments of the hospital, including the OPD, medicine distribution center, emergency ward, laboratory and canteen.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Noida DM at ESIC Hospital, Sector 24, Noida

Noida DM meets patients

During the inspection, she also interacted directly with patients to gather feedback regarding the facilities available at the hospital.

Emphasising that quality, transparency, and timeliness in healthcare delivery must remain a top priority. She issued specific instructions to maintain continuous vigilance regarding the availability of doctors, the functionality of essential medical equipment, the adequate supply of medicines, the quality of food prepared for patients in the canteen, and the expiration dates on packaged food items available in the canteen.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Noida DM at ESIC Hospital, Sector 24, Noida

She further emphasised that all doctors and staff members must perform their duties with complete responsibility and sensitivity to ensure continuous improvement in the hospital's services. She warned that if any negligence or apathy is observed at any level, necessary action will be taken against the concerned individuals in accordance with the rules.

Present on this occasion were the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr. Narendra Kumar; ESIC Director Harman Kaur; ACMO Chandan Soni; senior doctors of the ESIC Hospital; and other administrative officials.

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