DLF Mall in Noida gets bomb threat, police reach spot, probe underway

The DLF Mall in Noida on Saturday received a bomb threat mail from unidentified sources. Soon after receving the infomation about the bomb threat, police team reached the spot and started the investigation. The mail received from the sources stated that a bomb has been planted within the building and everyone there will die and none of them will be escaped.

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Noida's DLF mall get bomb threat mail.

Looking at the scary situation due to the bomb threat mail, movie screening was stopped midway in the hall and people were evacuated as police received an email claiming that a bomb may have been planted.

As part of the preventive measures, the police team asked the mall and store staffers, visitors to shift themselves to safer places.

It should be noted that the DLF Mall of India is located in Delhi-NCR and has several facilities such as a multiplex cinema, entertainment zone, food zone, among others. The shopping mall also houses stores of leadig brands of apparel, footwear, sportswear and salons among others.

In the meantime, other media reports suggested that the Ambience Mall in Gurugram- a prominent shopping location in the city – also received a bomb threat on Saturday. After getting information about it, the police and bomb squad rushed to the mall, evacuated people from the building. Now a search operation was underway to check details about the treat mail.

As per the reports, the mall management received the threat via email, in which the sources claimed that he had planted bombs to ‘kill everyone in the building’.