Noida cyber police issues advisory for citizens amid rise in 'Digital Arrest' cases

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Cyber Crime Police Station has issued a detailed advisory to raise public awareness about the increasing threat of cybercrime, highlighting several prevalent scams and providing crucial precautions for citizens.

The advisory warns of a specific scam involving calls received from unknown or international numbers on mobile phones or WhatsApp wherein the caller typically impersonates officials from the Customs Department, Narcotics Department, or CBI, claiming that the recipient's documents were found in a suspicious package containing drugs, documents, clothing, an Aadhar card, and a SIM card.

Digital house arrest is a tactic where cybercriminals confine victims to their homes to scam them. Offenders generate fear by making audio or video calls, frequently posing as law enforcement officers using AI-generated voices or video technology.

"The caller alleges that these items were used for money laundering or hawala transactions, and the recipient's bank accounts are under investigation.

The caller often threatens the recipient with FIR registration and the issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW)," the police said in a statement.

During these calls, the fraudster often shares fake departmental IDs to gain the victim's trust. They then instruct the victim to connect via Skype or WhatsApp video call, where they continue to intimidate and control the victim, restricting them from contacting family members. The victim is coerced into transferring funds from their bank accounts, including fixed deposits, to the scammer's accounts under the pretext of a legal investigation, it stated.

The advisory noted, "In recent months, around ten such incidents have been reported, leading to registered FIRs and ongoing investigations." Preliminary findings suggest that these cybercriminals are operating from Jaipur, Bhilwara, and Bikaner in Rajasthan. Significant leads have been obtained from these regions, and efforts are underway to dismantle the gang involved, according to the police.

Led by ACP Cyber Crime Vivek Ranjan Rai and the Inspector-in-Charge of the Cyber Crime Police Station Vijay Kumar, the Noida Police said they are actively conducting investigations and plan to arrest the perpetrators soon, it added.

In the advisory, the police also emphasised the importance of verifying any suspicious calls, especially those received via WhatsApp or video calls and recommended checking the caller's number or credentials through official channels and not relying on search engines like Google, as cybercriminals often upload fake helpline numbers.

"If a suspicious call claims that legal action is being taken or asks for personal or financial information, citizens should immediately report it to the nearest police station or cyber cell," the advisory stated.

The advisory also cautioned against downloading apps or clicking on links sent by unknown callers and urged citizens to inform family members about such threats.

"In case of any threatening or suspicious WhatsApp calls, individuals are advised to contact the police helpline at 112 or the cyber helpline at 1930," the statement added.

