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Gautam Buddh Nagar schools face action over unauthorised fee hikes, DM imposes fines of up to Rs 1 lakh

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Published: ,Updated:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has fined seven private schools Rs 1 lakh each for violating Uttar Pradesh's fee regulation law. Six schools allegedly exceeded the permitted 7.23 per cent fee hike.

A meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam.
A meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam. Image Source : reporter
Noida:

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has imposed penalties on seven private schools for allegedly violating the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018. The action was taken after the District Fee Regulatory Committee found that the schools had either increased fees beyond the permissible limit or failed to comply with fee regulation norms for the 2026-27 academic session. The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam at the Collectorate auditorium, where the panel reviewed fee hikes and compliance with the state's fee regulation law.

Six schools found charging more than the permitted fee hike

During the review, the committee found that six schools had increased their fees beyond the maximum permissible limit of 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 academic session. The committee noted that, under the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, schools were allowed to increase fees by a maximum of 7.23 per cent during the current academic session. Despite this, the following institutions were found to have exceeded the prescribed limit:

  • APJ School, Sector 16, Noida
  • Sparsh Global School, HS-1, Sector 20, Greater Noida West
  • Ramagya School, Sector 50, Noida
  • Vishva Bharati School, Sector 28, Noida
  • Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Gaur City, Greater Noida
  • St. John's School, HS-01, Sector 2, Greater Noida

Considering it a first-time violation under Section 4(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, the committee imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh on each school.

Bal Bharati Public School also penalised

The committee also found irregularities in the functioning of Bal Bharati Public School, Sector 21, Noida. According to the findings, the school had not uploaded its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session on its official website and had allegedly collected an annual charge separately despite already charging a composite fee. Treating this as a first-time violation of the provisions of the Act, the committee decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the school as well.

Schools had already received multiple notices

The district administration said that before imposing penalties, the committee had issued a total of 45 notices to schools, directing them to comply with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018. Despite repeated warnings, seven schools were found to have violated the law by either increasing fees beyond the prescribed limit or failing to comply with other mandatory provisions, prompting the committee to initiate penal action.

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