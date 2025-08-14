Noida: Cab driver’s rash driving to evade police terrifies family | Watch viral video Noida: A video from inside the cab captures the terrified family, with a child’s cries clearly audible in the background. The passenger later shared the clip on social media, detailing the harrowing experience.

Noida:

A horrifying incident of reckless driving has emerged from Noida, where a cab driver allegedly drove dangerously to evade police checking. According to the victim, the trouble began when a traffic police officer signalled the vehicle to stop for inspection near Parthala Bridge in Greater Noida West. Instead of complying, the driver allegedly accelerated the cab and began driving rashly.

Family’s pleas ignored, collision reported

The cab was carrying a man, his wife, and their child from Greater Noida to Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi. The family claims they repeatedly pleaded with the driver to slow down, but he ignored their requests and continued to drive recklessly. At one point, the cab even collided with another vehicle, the victim alleged.

Child’s cries captured on video

A video recorded inside the cab shows the visibly shaken family, with the child audibly crying in fear. The victim posted the clip on social media, narrating the entire ordeal. The footage has since gone viral, drawing public outrage over the incident and highlighting concerns about passenger safety in app-based and private cabs.

No police complaint filed yet

Despite the viral video's traction, the victim’s family has not yet lodged a formal complaint with the police. The incident reportedly occurred when they were travelling from Greater Noida West and approaching Parthala Bridge. Police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.