Noida brawl caught on cam: Women clash outside society, one grabs the other by hair in violent altercation The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera and has gained widespread attention on social media. Notably, the two women are not strangers but acquaintances living within the same residential complex.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, chaos erupted in a residential complex when a personal dispute between two women residents spiralled into a physical altercation at the society’s main gate. The verbal spat between the duo started over a WhatsApp call; however, it soon escalated into a full-blown fight on the streetside.

A day before the incident, a heated argument erupted between two women over a WhatsApp call, during which abusive language was allegedly exchanged. The verbal spat escalated tensions, which carried over into the next day.

The following evening, the two women happened to cross paths near the main entrance of their residential society. A video of the encounter, now widely circulated on social media, shows one woman aggressively grabbing the other by her hair while shouting, “Call the police! Call the police! How dare she?”

Onlookers nearby can be seen frantically trying to separate the two and de-escalate the situation.

Police Take Action

Following the viral spread of the video, Noida Police promptly initiated action. Both women involved in the altercation have been identified, and an investigation is currently underway.

Posting the video one person on X wrote, "Two women clashed in Noida. It is alleged that the woman who beat up the other woman took this step after the other woman abused her mother. The video is said to be from Paras Society of Sector-168."