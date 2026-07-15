No more non-vegetarian food for KGMU hostel students after Governor raises food quality concerns

Lucknow:

Around 7,000 students residing in the hostels of King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, will no longer be served non-vegetarian food. KGMU vice-chancellor Dr Sonia Nityanand has directed that non-vegetarian food should neither be cooked nor served in the campus hostel messes and canteens.

The move followed a recent visit by UP Governor Anandiben Patel to the KGMU convocation ceremony on Monday, where she had directed the university administration to pay special attention to food quality and hygiene, regularly monitor the mess system, and ensure the provision of high-quality food to the students.

Opposition, muslim clerics questions move

Instructions were also issued to use vegetarian sources of protein in the canteens and messes. The opposition has termed the government's decision dictatorial with muslim clerics objecting to it.

Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand argued that the Uttar Pradesh Governor should issue official instructions in writing rather than making verbal remarks. He said that government decisions and directives are expected to follow formal administrative procedures, which require written orders. He added that verbal statements about what people should eat or drink amount to arbitrary directives without legal backing.

"The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, just two days ago, made a controversial statement regarding schoolgirls. Then came her remarks concerning women preparing for IAS and PCS exams, and now we have this latest verbal statement. In government administration, official directives are not issued verbally. If an order is to be given, it must be in writing…issuing dictates on what people should eat or drink amounts to an arbitrary, autocratic decree…if the KGMU university administration complies with it, the Samajwadi Party believes it constitutes a violation of both the Constitution and the law," Fakhrul told ANI.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticised the UP Governor after KGMU in Lucknow banned the preparation of non-vegetarian food in hostel kitchens following the Governor's direction. Tiwari alleged that instead of working for the betterment of universities, restrictions were being imposed on what students should eat.

"KGMU not only has students from Lucknow but from all over the country. This is one of the finest medical colleges that has existed since old times. Till today, no one has made this change. Why has the Governor imposed a ban on food? I myself am a vegetarian, but I do not support imposing such a ban on others," Tiwari told PTI.

Students argue over the decision

Students' opinions are divided on the decision to stop serving non-vegetarian food in the hostels. While some students believe the decision is justified from a hygiene perspective, others are questioning it.

Some are of the opinion that students come to KGMU not only from within the country but also from abroad. Since everyone has different dietary habits, they argue that banning non-vegetarian food is not the right decision.

Meanwhile, some students are concerned over their protein intake. They believe that the absence of non-vegetarian food will reduce their protein intake. The students who are accustomed to consuming non-vegetarian food have raised concerns over the sudden ban in the mess.

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