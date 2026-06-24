'No coaching centers, nursing homes in basement': Lucknow fire prompts CM Yogi to order safety audit across UP

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government is carrying out a safety audit of commercial buildings across the state in the wake of the Lucknow fire tragedy, which left 15 people, mainly students, dead on Monday. Outrage and questions followed over the incident as findings revealed administrative lapses and negligence of safety norms in the three-storeyed building.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with senior officials to conduct a detailed, point-by-point review of the tragedy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials that basements must not be used for coaching centres or nursing homes. He stressed that buildings must only be used for purposes for which they are officially approved, warning against any violations of land-use and safety norms.

Awareness first, action later: CM’s directive

CM Yogi said the incident is a major lesson for the state and underlined that there can be no compromise on fire safety standards.

He instructed authorities to launch comprehensive fire safety audits across all districts through special teams. He added that awareness campaigns should be conducted first, followed by enforcement action, ensuring that no citizen is harassed in the name of inspections.

He also directed steps to reduce emergency response times.

District-wide survey of coaching centres

The Chief Minister has instructed all District Magistrates to conduct a detailed survey of coaching centres in their respective districts and prepare a comprehensive list.

The inspection will include evaluation of building conditions, fire safety compliance, electrical safety and other essential facilities. Even registered institutions will be subject to regular checks to ensure student safety and proper administrative standards.

Following the chief minister’s orders, a large-scale inspection drive has been launched across Uttar Pradesh. Joint teams comprising district administration, development authorities and fire services have inspected coaching centres, resulting in the sealing of more than 100 institutions across cities including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Meerut and Agra.

SIT investigates

A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the site of the fire and also met injured victims admitted at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has collected crucial evidence from the scene.

Officials said further questioning will be conducted based on the evidence collected, and the responsibilities of all concerned departments will be examined. Statements from affected individuals will also be recorded.

The investigation report is expected to be submitted to the government within the stipulated timeline.

Also read: Bulldozer action to be taken against illegal building involved in Aliganj fire